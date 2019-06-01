Peña leads P-Nats to rain-shortened 6-3 win in Myrtle Beach
The Potomac Nationals (22-31) scored four runs in the first inning, and called it a day after five with a rain-shortened 6-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-36) on Friday night. RHP Malvin Peña (W, 3-3) pitched a rain-shortened complete game, allowing three runs to win his third game of the season.
After a 15-minute delay to start the game, a soaking rain descended upon Myrtle Beach at the end of the fifth inning and caused the game to end prematurely.
The P-Nats scored four unearned runs in the top of the first off LHP Luis Lugo (L, 1-3) thanks to a missed catch error from 1B Luke Reynolds on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of 2B Cole Freeman. With two outs, RF Telmito Agustin hit a two-run triple into the left field corner to put Potomac ahead. SS David Mastersfollowed with a single, and C Alex Dunlap backed it up with an RBI double to make it 4-0.
Peña walked three batters through the first three innings, but didn’t allow a hit until the fourth when 3B Cam Balego hit a solo home run to left field. Later in the inning, DH Jimmy Herron hit a two-run shot to draw the Pelicans to within a run at 4-3.
Potomac answered quickly in the fifth off LHP Ryan Kellogg, turning a pair of walks into a pair of runs when Dunlap and CF Armond Upshaw each singled home a run.
With the rain bearing down, Peña pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning and struck out C Miguel Amaya to make the game official. The tarp was placed on the field in time, but the rain was deemed too severe to continue play.
The P-Nats can earn their first series win since early April as they conclude their set in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night. RHP Kyle Johnston faces off against a Pelicans pitcher to be determined in the finale. First pitch at TicketReturn.com Field is set for 6:05 pm, with the Potomac broadcast starting at 5:50 with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen live at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.
