Pelosi taps Beyer to chair Joint Economic Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is recommending Eighth District Congressman Don Beyer to chair the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

If confirmed, Congressman Beyer will become the first Democrat to chair the JEC since Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey chaired the committee during the 112th Congress (2011-2013).

“I am humbled and honored to have Speaker Pelosi’s confidence to lead the 75-year-old Joint Economic Committee, a committee that not only investigates important issues impacting our economy but also serves as an economic think tank for Congress,” Beyer said.

“As someone who built a small family-owned business over the course of four decades, I know what American businesses and workers are going through during this troubling time for the U.S. economy, and will use my position as chair to ensure we build our economy back better. Better days are ahead for the U.S. economy but only if we ensure it works for all—people of color, women, low-wage workers, essential workers, young people looking for their first job, families looking to buy their first home and others,” Beyer said.

“To that end, as chair, I plan to return the committee’s focus to core issues facing the country, including economic inequality, climate change, corporate governance, health care and college affordability. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues on the Joint Economic Committee on these issues and others during the 117th Congress.”

Pelosi’s recommendation must be confirmed by a vote of the full committee to take effect.

