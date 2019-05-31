Pelicans flip script with shutout win over P-Nats

One night after an impressive 8-0 win, the Potomac Nationals (21-31) were on the losing end of an 8-0 shutout at the hands of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-35) on Thursday night. RHP Erich Uelmen’s 6.0 shutout innings led the way for the Pelicans, who evened the four-game series one game apiece.

Myrtle Beach had lost four straight and hadn’t scored in 19.0 innings dating back to Sunday, but the offense jumped on RHP Andrew Lee (L, 1-3) in the first with a pair of runs. LF Zach Davis singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on 2B Carlos Sepulveda’s RBI single. Two batters later, DH Kevonte Mitchell doubled to score Sepulveda and put the Pelicans ahead 2-0.

Davis started another rally in the third, leading off the inning with a single and stealing second once more before taking third on a throwing error from Lee. He scored on C Tyler Payne’s sacrifice fly to center, registering an unearned run and extending Myrtle Beach’s lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, another Lee throwing error broke the game open for the Pelicans. Myrtle Beach loaded the bases with two out thanks to an infield single, hit batsman and a walk, bringing Davis to the plate. The speedy left fielder hit a hard one-hopper back to Lee, who fielded the ball but threw off-line to first. The errant throw emptied the bases, putting the Pelicans up 6-0.

That would be more than enough support for Uelmen (W, 1-0), who earned his first win of the year in his second start. The righty allowed only two hits and two walks, facing one over the minimum in his dominant outing.

Mitchell hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year off LHP Hayden Howard in the fifth, and RHP Jeremy McKinney allowed a leadoff walk to score on a 3B Luke Reynolds sacrifice fly in the eighth. LHP Ryan Lawlor stranded a Potomac runner at third in a scoreless seventh, and RHP Jesus Camargo got the final six outs to seal the victory.

The P-Nats look to end the month of May with a win as they continue their series in Myrtle Beach on Friday night. RHP Malvin Peña faces off against LHP Luis Lugo in game three of the four-game set. First pitch at TicketReturn.com Field is set for 7:05 pm, with the Potomac broadcast starting at 6:50 with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen live at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

