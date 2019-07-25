Peeling back the curtain: Kyle Guy, broke athlete
You think you’ve made it big when you’re, say, Kyle Guy, and you just got drafted by an NBA team, and just signed your rookie contract.
And then: reality.
A recent story in The Ringer laid out how broke as a joke the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player is right this second.
Sure, we learn, Guy signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, the team that took him in the second round of the June NBA Draft.
But, Guy won’t get his first paycheck until November.
And, well, Guy isn’t Zion Williamson, signing multimillion-dollar shoe deals.
To help make ends meet, Guy signed up for Cameo, a service that allows actors, athletes and social-media influencers to connect with fans who pay a fee to have the celeb send them a personalized video.
Guy had done 91 Cameo videos as of earlier this week, bringing in a little more than $5,000, at $60 a pop.
Between doing that, signing trading cards for Panini, participating in a sponsored interview for a culture website, and one minor product endorsement, that’s it, man.
The story relates that Guy needed a new pair of jeans for the NBA Draft Combine, and cringed at the $40 price tag.
So, yeah.
Here’s a link to Kyle on Cameo, if you need a pep talk from the guy who hit three free throws with six-tenths left, or just want to help him buy a supply of Ramen noodles.
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.