Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on Route 29 in Albemarle County

Published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 6:33 pm

Albemarle County Police responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Route 29 and Twentyninth Place.

A northbound vehicle struck the individual as they attempted to cross from west of 29 to the eastern side. The individual was transported to UVA Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane before being closed to all traffic to assist with the initial investigation and to clear the scene.

The roadway reopened to traffic at approximately 6:20 p.m.

