Pedestrian injured, driver charged with DUI, in Harrisonburg crash

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 10:11 am

harrisonburgOfficers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the intersection of East Wolfe Street and North Mason Street in the early-morning hours Saturday for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation has shown that a 52-year-old male was crossing the street at the intersection when struck by a 2007 Mercedes being driven by Garryl Jones, 44, of Harrisonburg.

Jones was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Rockingham County Jail.

The victim was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).



