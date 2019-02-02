Pedestrian dies in Orange County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper W.C. Beard is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Friday at 6:23 p.m. on Route 3 at 1 tenth of a mile east of Route 708.

A 2018 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Rt. 3 in the left lane when it struck a pedestrian who ran into the travel lane. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian Christopher A. Randall, 44, of Lignum, Va., died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, Jessica C. Dippolito, 32, of Culpeper, Va., was not injured in the crash and remained on scene.

No charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire and Rescue Department, and Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.