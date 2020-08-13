Pedestrian dead in early morning accident in Clarke County
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County is under investigation.
The crash occurred Thursday at 5:58 a.m. on the 6100 block of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), according to Virginia State Police.
A 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Route 340, when a pedestrian ran east across the northbound travel lane. The Ford was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.
The Ford immediately stopped at the scene, and its driver, a 19-year-old Stephens City man, was not injured.
The pedestrian, Dominga Torres, 52, of Winchester, was transported to Winchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Torres later succumbed to her injuries.
Torres was a passenger in a southbound vehicle when it stopped in a middle turn lane. Torres then exited the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been placed.
