Pedestrian dead in crash on Route 11 in Linville area

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 3:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia State Police Trooper K. Howard is investigating a single-vehicle fatal pedestrian crash on Route 11 north of Windy Knoll Drive in the Linville area in Rockingham County reported on Thursday night.

A 2004 Nissan Titan was traveling south on Route 11 when it struck a pedestrian walking westbound across Route 11. The Nissan was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The Nissan immediately stopped at the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old Harrisonburg man, was not injured.

The pedestrian, Jacob R. King, 69, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

King was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

No charges were placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments