Pedestrian dead from injuries in Rockingham County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Rockingham County that occurred on Friday at 6:01 p.m. along Route 608.

A 2013 Honda Civic was traveling north along Route 608 when it struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound in the travel lane. The Honda was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, who was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

The Honda immediately stopped and remained on the scene.

The pedestrian, Heather D. Riggleman, 28, of Rockingham, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old male, of Rockingham, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.