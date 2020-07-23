Payroll tax cut offers limited benefit, limited impact, according to Virginia Tech expert

Published Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020, 6:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As details begin to emerge on plans for a new COVID-19 relief bill, Virginia Tech expert Derek Klock questions whether a payroll tax would cause much impact right now, and believes those who lost their jobs during the pandemic would get no benefit at all.

“I’m not sure that tax relief is the right tool this time. If employers are going to continue layoffs, unemployment benefits are, probably the best mechanism to ensure that the most economically vulnerable are supported,” said Klock, a professor of practice of finance in the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business.

President Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut, believing it represents an incentive for companies to hire back workers and keep them on the payroll.

“It would reduce the total payroll expense, thus the hope would be that corporations would be more willing to keep employees on the payroll,” said Klock. “I’m just not sure that a one or two percent reduction in payroll expense will be an effective inducement, considering double-digit declines in revenue at many firms. And not every company needs this assistance. Some companies have done amazingly well.”

The clock is ticking on a new relief plan. Extended unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs earlier this year are set to end on July 31.

“I think that we need to target those who truly need it: the unemployed, underemployed; those within 200 percent of the poverty line… and anyone who is food or shelter insecure,” Klock said.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments