PAW Patrol ™ Live! The Great Pirate Adventure coming to JPJ in December

Published Friday, Jul. 9, 2021, 12:05 am

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production.

The show is coming to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road, and they are ready to roll to Charlottesville.

In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Tickets for all three performances start at $17 and are on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.