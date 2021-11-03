Paving work to impact portion of Country Club Road in Harrisonburg

Published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 6:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The last Harrisonburg Public Works street paving project of the year is now underway.

Milling and paving will take place on Country Club Road between Blue Ridge Drive and Vine Street through Friday, Nov. 5. Lane closures on Country Club Road are expected for the duration of the project. The left-hand turn lane off of Vine Street onto Country Club Road will also be closed while crews are working.

“We ask that you avoid travel through this area, if at all possible,” Harrisonburg Public Works Assistant Director Aaron Rhoney said. “Crews will be working over the next three days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to complete this project.”

Expect delays if you must travel this area. Using an alternate route is strongly encouraged while the project is underway.

Related



