Paula Poundstone coming to The Paramount Theater

Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 12:05 am

Paula PoundstoneThe Paramount Theater welcomes Upfront, Inc. for their presentation of Paula Poundstone live on The Paramount’s stage on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Paula Poundstone is a humorist, author, and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, Paula hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula PoundstoneNobody is a comedy field guide to life complete with taste tests, cats of the weeks, and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia (say that 3 times fast).

Paula’s stand-up credentials are endless: Cats, Cops and Stuff; Goes to Harvard; Look What the Cat Dragged In; and numerous television appearances including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly and Late Show with David Letterman. Famously, Paula provided backstage commentary during the 1992 presidential election on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Paula can be heard on the big screen as “Forgetter Paula” in Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out, winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. She has also starred in her own series on both HBO and ABC, is included on Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comics of All Time and won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up. In February, Paula’s stand-up special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named by TIME Magazine and Tig Notaro as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.

Tickets for this performance are on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.






