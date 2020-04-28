Patriotic apparel: Why it makes the perfect gift

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 2:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

What you wear says a lot about who you are. No matter what we pick from our closets each morning, the fact remains we are going to be judged according to what’s on our backs just as much as what comes out of our mouths. As such, it’s important that what we wear makes a clear statement about us. When we have the opportunity to gift someone an article of clothing that has meaning and value to them, it not only shows we truly know them and care about their beliefs and values, it says we are paying attention. It says we want to honor the things they honor and that we respect their opinions. Giving a loved one the gift of patriotic apparel is not only a great way to show them how much we love and care for them, but it’s also a great way to show we love our country and the people who work hard to keep it running smoothly. Here are three reasons why patriotic apparel makes the perfect gift for the diehard patriot in your life.

Patriotic apparel sends a message. You know your loved one is patriotic. Whether or not they’ve served their country, their colors don’t run. They’d give live and limb to protect what’s theirs and what’s yours. They never miss an opportunity to talk about their love for freedom and liberty. There’s no better way to celebrate their personality and values than by giving them a great, 100% American-grown cotton t-shirt emblazoned with their life code. Whether it’s a classic American flag or a message that says they’re proud of their right to bear arms, you can’t go wrong gifting your loved one a shirt with a real message. Patriotic apparel supports real heroes. When you buy patriotic apparel, you aren’t just supporting an American based business, you’re supporting an entire network of veterans who have risked their lives to make sure you never have to risk or lose your own. A great patriotic apparel company will not only have its operations based in the United States but will also go above and beyond to ensure veterans returning from service have steady, quality employment to support themselves and their families. Additionally, patriotic apparel companies are always looking for ways to give back to their local veterans and first responder heroes. No matter what the cause, if it supports a veteran or a first responder, they’re on the front lines with their wallets out and sleeves rolled up to help out. When you give the gift of patriotic apparel, you can feel good about your purchase knowing that your money is going to help support a community of veterans and local heroes. Patriotic apparel is fun to wear. Let’s be honest, some patriotic apparel is a little saucy, and we don’t mind that one bit. In fact, we encourage it. When you give the gift of patriotic apparel, you’re giving your loved on a license to use their spicy attitude without recourse. You know they love to say exactly what’s on their mind, and with a t-shirt that bears a this-is-me type message, they don’t even have to use their words. They’re a walking billboard for their attitude and we know that’s just how they like it.

We know you want to give your most patriotic friends and loved ones a gift that fits their all or nothing American style. It means something to wear your freedom on you sleeve, and there’s no better way to show your support than to give the gift of patriotic apparel. The gift of patriotic apparel says you care about what your loved one values, and you pay attention to what they believe.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments