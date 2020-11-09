Pass Mountain Overlook wildfire contained in Shenandoah National Park

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 5:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The wildfire broke out in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday at the Pass Mountain Overlook has been contained.

The fire was discovered by a visitor at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday. First responders from the Luray Volunteer Fire Department along with National Park Service staff provided initial attack on the 0.25- acre fire which burned in leaf litter, pine needles, and fallen trees.

Firefighters were able to construct a containment line around it using leaf blowers and water from a LVFD engine.

On Sunday, Shenandoah National Park firefighters extinguished interior hot spots within the fire perimeter and patrolled the area.

As of Monday, the fire is considered 100 percent contained.

The cause of the fire appears to be human-caused and is currently under investigation.

Related

Comments