Party like it’s 1957: VMI football enters national rankings for first time in 64 years

VMI finished the 1957 season ranked 20th in the AP poll after going 9-0-1 in a season in which the Keydets were ranked as high as 13th.

That’s how long it has been since a VMI football team has been in the national rankings.

Monday, the Keydets entered the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll at 19.

Sixty-four years.

“The VMI football team is honored that our efforts have been seen as worthy of inclusion in the FCS Top 25 poll,” VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim said.

The Keydets opened the 2021 spring season with a 14-13 upset of then-#10 Furman on Feb. 27.

That was the first win for a VMI team over a nationally ranked opponent since 2002.

Big wins over Western Carolina (37-7 on March 6) and Mercer (41-14, this past Saturday) have the Keydets at 3-0 for the first time since the 1981 season.

VMI is one of two unbeatens left in the SoCon. Chattanooga is 2-0.

The Keydets travel to Birmingham, Ala., this Saturday to face Samford (2-2).

Kickoff will be 1 pm EDT.

