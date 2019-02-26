Partnership between Virginia Tech Police, Blacksburg Police at heart of community safety efforts

And no one knows this better than Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust and Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson, the leaders tasked with keeping this unique community safe.

While both chiefs would agree there is no easy solution for achieving safety and security across all of campus and Blacksburg, strong collaboration between Virginia Tech and Blacksburg is at the heart of all safety efforts.

The longstanding cooperation between Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police was set in motion by Virginia Tech Police Chief Wendell Flinchum and Blacksburg Police Chief Kim Crannis and the chiefs serving before them. When chiefs Foust and Wilson assumed their positions in 2011 and 2014 respectively, both committed to carrying on the partnership.

“Chief Wilson and I agree that strong collaboration and steady communication between Virginia Tech and Blacksburg Police are force multipliers for enhancing public safety. From the beginning, we have pledged to expand upon the joint efforts of our predecessors,” Foust said.

At a Feb. 21 town-gown meeting, Foust and Wilson offered an authentic view into how their departments work together.

Central to the conversation was how the partnership between the departments today is helping to develop a culture of preparedness; one that is ready to meet the needs of a growing and evolving community.

For example, Foust and Wilson discussed how their departments are achieving safety at scale through shared operating and technology systems. A signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) enables concurrent jurisdiction across many town and campus locations. Shared radio and security camera access aids in emergency response and investigations.

Furthermore, the departments work together to fill in gaps answering emergency calls and transporting individuals when the other is operating at full capacity. The departments also participate in trainings together to stay current on the latest law enforcement practices.

“Safety is all of our top priorities. With a strong partnership underscoring our efforts, our teams are empowered to do what is right to serve our unique community effectively,” Wilson said.