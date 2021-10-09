Part of Route 33 Business in Elkton closed Oct. 11–14

Part of Route 33 Business in Elkton is scheduled to close from Monday, Oct. 11, through Thursday, Oct. 14 to allow Norfolk Southern to make railroad-crossing repairs between the intersections of North Terrace Avenue and Fifth Street.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists using Route 33 Business will take one of these detours:

West of the railroad crossing, follow Shenandoah Avenue north and east, Route 340 (Stuart Avenue) south and then Terrace Avenue south to the end of the detour.

East of the railroad crossing, follow Terrace Avenue north, Route 340 north, and then Shenandoah Avenue west and south to the end of detour.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.