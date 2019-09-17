Parks & Rec to host workshop for Plan Purcell Project

The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department will host a Playground Workshop this week at Purcell Park’s Kid’s Castle to collect the public’s ideas and interests regarding the future of the playground.

The workshop will take place Thursday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. beside the playground at Shelter #2, and those interested are welcome to drop by at any point during the forum to provide input and ask staff questions.

A large focus of the ongoing Purcell Park Master Plan is how the department will address the aging Kid’s Castle Playground. With new and unique playground features now available, there are numerous possibilities for exciting changes and additions to the park and playground.

“The park’s future will be a product of our community’s interests,” Parks and Recreation Marketing and Special Projects Coordinator Brittany Clem said. “We are excited to hear the ideas of Purcell Park playground users, especially our youth, so that we may capture what play aspects are popular with the current playground, utilize playground amenities that are now available to us, and create a playground that the community will truly enjoy.”

Parks and Recreation has already gathered much community input through a series of focus group sessions and a public forum that took place last week. Also, drawing sheets have been distributed to all local elementary schools so kids can create their vision for the park, and Parks and Recreation staff will soon visit schools to talk about the project. Harrisonburg High School Service Learning program students also have shared their ideas and will be participating in the planning process.

All information collected will be helpful in constructing a public survey that will be available to the community in October.

Thursday’s workshop will include idea-collecting activities for all ages, Parks and Recreation giveaways and special deals from Purcell’s neighboring Domino’s Pizza – including a discounted large pizza and gift certificates for free bread twists, first-come, first-served.

Find more information about the Plan Purcell Project at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/Purcell-Park-Master-Plan.

If you are unable to come to the Playground Workshop, but would like to share your ideas, contact Brittany.Clem@HarrisonburgVA.gov.