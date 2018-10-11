Parents Weekend at Fishburne Military School: New cadets to officially join Corps

Cadets, faculty and staff at Fishburne Military School are busily preparing for one of the biggest weekends of their school year. Parents Military Weekend at FMS is an opportunity for Cadets to showcase their talents and achievements before an adoring crowd of family and friends.

Throughout the weekend parents will come to campus from across the country and around the globe to meet with their Cadets’ instructors and get a first-hand look at the progress and development that have taken place in the first nine weeks of the school year.

Twenty-one Cadets will be inducted into the M. Frank Wooten Chapter of the National Honor Society on Friday morning in a ceremony to be held at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00am. The guest speaker for the National Honor Society Inductions will be Luis Arauz, FMS Class of 2005, West Point Class of 2010.

Immediately following the National Honor Society Inductions, new members will be sworn in to the FMS Chapter of Key Club.

Senior Athlete Recognitions will take place before and during half-time of the 4:00 pm footbal game versus Virginia Episcopal School.



On Saturday morning, New Cadet Breakout will begin at 0650 for New Cadets (known as ROOKs or “Rookies”) hoping to finally, officially become members of the FMS Corps of Cadets. The New Cadets and their Training Cadre will begin their day with a 5K road march, will then be drilled and tested in a number of team-building tests on Anderson Field and will finally come together as a whole to join their companies during the Review Parade.

Beginning at 10:00am, Fishburne’s Raiders, Drill Teams and Color Guard will stage Drill and Rifle-spinning exhibitions for the assembled crowd of Parents, Family, Faculty and Alumni.

The Saturday events will conclude with an 11:00 Corps Review Parade during which Dr. James Gladhill, FMS Alumnus and Parent of a current Cadet (3rd generation FMS) will deliver the featured address.

Immediately following the Review Parade, a New Cadet Pinning ceremony will be held in the FMS Quadrangle. Parents of the new cadets who “Broke out” earlier are invited to pin new “old man” name tags onto their sons’ uniforms to officially welcome them into the Corps of Cadets at Fishburne Military School. This event is particularly emotionally charged and often ends with proud tears and hugs.

