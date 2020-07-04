Paramount Theater welcomes members to board of directors

The Board of Directors for The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville announced the election of two new board members for the 2020-2021 term.

The newly elected board members include Sterling Frank and Adrienne Woodard. David Gies will continue to serve the board as the immediate past chair, while Carolyn Rainey has been elected to serve in the leadership role as the chair of the board for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In addition, Cary Turner will serve as the treasurer on the Executive Committee.

“The Paramount Theater is extremely fortunate to have an engaged and supportive board. We could not be more excited to welcome Ms. Frank and Ms. Woodard to this leadership body of our community’s gathering place, and to welcome Ms. Rainey as the Chair of the Board,” stated Chris Eure, executive director for The Paramount.

Frank, originally from Annapolis, Md., called Charlottesville her home away from home before moving here to be closer to family in 2005. She and her husband started a successful commercial construction company in 2007 and she has since “fired herself” to become a more active community volunteer.

Community outreach is an incredibly important part of Sterling’s life in Charlottesville. After more than a decade of volunteer work, she chaired “The Big Gig” for The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia for two years and “The Maroon and White Party” for St. Anne’s-Belfield School for three years. She has been on The Paramount Theater’s Marquee Gala committee for the past four years. She served on the Development Resource committee for The Boys and Girls Club for three years and the search committee for the new Head of School at St. Anne’s-Belfield, where she is currently president of the Parents Association.

Sterling lives in Ivy with her husband, Gerry, and their daughter, Isabella, along with their dog, Roscoe, and cat, Marty.

Woodard moved to Charlottesville from Richmond in 2011 after marrying her husband, Keith. Together they enjoy supporting many community organizations involving art, music, theater, housing, education, sports, and dance, particularly ballroom. Currently, she is vice president of the Board of Twice is Nice and has worked on Senior Center events.

In Richmond, Woodard served on many boards, including the Parents’ Council of St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s, chairing the Parent Education committee for many years, and was Council President for one term, as well as the Boards of Parents’ Council of Richmond, The Regional Drug Free Alliance, and the Women’s Board of the Virginia Home for Boys. In addition, she sat on the boards of USA Dance and Ikebana of Richmond, and was a founder and president of the Mooreland Farms Garden Club.

Her work experience includes real estate, investments, antiques, renovating houses, and decorating.

Woodard attended George Washington University and received a bachelor’s degree in English Education from VCU. Between them, she and her husband have seven adult children and seven grandchildren.

Current members of The Paramount’s Board of Directors who will continue their service include:

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Carolyn Rainey, Chair; David Gies, Immediate Past Chair; Ken Shevlin, Secretary; Cary Turner, Treasurer; Pam Edmonds, and Laurie Turner, Members at Large; and J. Alden English, General Legal Counsel [Ex-Officio].

DIRECTORS: MJ Abbitt-Sushka, Sheldon Anderson, Jackie Bradley, Lynn Brown, M. Cecile Forte, Greg Graham, Katie Henry, Chris Holden, Rob Jiranek, Amanda Jones, Elizabeth LeVaca, Craig Littlepage, Sherri Moore, John Pritzlaff, Barbara Sieg, John Steele, Gary Taylor, Elsie Thompson, and Will Trinkle.

The mission of the historic nonprofit Paramount Theater is to educate, enchant, enrich, and enlighten through the power of the arts by providing high-quality programming and accessibility for the artistic, educational, and charitable benefit of our entire community while driving economic vitality for Charlottesville, Albemarle, and the Central Virginia region.

To accomplish this mission, The Paramount will offer its community a wide range of arts, education, and entertainment events with school-age children, teens, college students, and the community at large, and will make the facilities and resources available for use by charitable, arts, community, and other organizations and individuals, for the presentation of their performances and events.

For additional information about The Paramount Theater, go to www.theparamount.net or call 434.979.1922.

