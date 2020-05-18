Paramount Theater announces virtual Charlottesville’s Got Talent competition

Published Monday, May. 18, 2020, 5:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Paramount Theater is hosting a Charlottesville community digital talent competition.

Participants can share a YouTube video of their talent to info@theparamount.net. Submissions will close on Saturday, May 23, with the contestant viewing schedule announced on Monday, June 1.

The winner will be revealed on Wednesday, June 10!

The grand prize for this event will be the opportunity to perform at a future Paramount event at the Theater’s discretion.

How it works:

Discover your talent.

Share a video of your talent on YouTube. See web event for a step-to-step guide on how to upload to YouTube.

Email the YouTube URL to info@theparamount.net by May 23 with signed consent form(s) attached. (ONLY YOUTUBE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED)

by May 23 with signed consent form(s) attached. (ONLY YOUTUBE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED) Vote online for your favorite! Stay tuned for the link!

The winner is revealed and will get to perform at a future Paramount event of the Theater’s discretion.

Submission guidelines:

No inappropriate language.

The video must be a YouTube video that is 5 minutes or less.

Video submissions must be unique to this contest.

Keep it PG-13. Must be family-viewable.

Sign the release(s) for participation.

Participants must reside in the following locations: City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Fluvanna County, Greene County, Louisa County, and Nelson County

Questions can be directed to info@theparamount.net. No phone calls, please.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments