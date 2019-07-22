Paramount Presents: The Flying Karamazov Brothers and Christmas with Elvis

This holiday season, The Paramount presents two new live performances on stage: The Flying Karamazov Brothers on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00PM and Christmas with Elvis on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30PM.

Tickets for these events are on sale to Paramount Star Circle Members on Monday, July 22 at 10:00AM; to Paramount Members on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00AM; and to the General Public on Friday, July 26 at 10:00AM.

Tickets

The Flying Karamazov Brothers: $24.75, $29.75, $34.75, $54.75 Gold Circle

Christmas with Elvis: $24.75, $29.75, $34.75

Online

The Flying Karamazov Brothers: www.theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-flying-karamazov-brothers-4play-live-stage/

Christmas with Elvis: www.theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-christmas-elvis/

Phone: 434-979-1333

In Person: Paramount Box Office, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google