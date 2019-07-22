Paramount Presents: The Flying Karamazov Brothers and Christmas with Elvis
This holiday season, The Paramount presents two new live performances on stage: The Flying Karamazov Brothers on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00PM and Christmas with Elvis on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30PM.
Tickets for these events are on sale to Paramount Star Circle Members on Monday, July 22 at 10:00AM; to Paramount Members on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00AM; and to the General Public on Friday, July 26 at 10:00AM.
Tickets
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers: $24.75, $29.75, $34.75, $54.75 Gold Circle
- Christmas with Elvis: $24.75, $29.75, $34.75
Online
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers: www.theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-flying-karamazov-brothers-4play-live-stage/
- Christmas with Elvis: www.theparamount.net/event/paramount-presents-christmas-elvis/
Phone: 434-979-1333
In Person: Paramount Box Office, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM
