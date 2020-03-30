Paramount confirms new date for Paula Poundstone
The Paula Poundstone performance originally scheduled for April 18 at The Paramount has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6.
All tickets purchased for the April 18th date will be honored for the Dec. 6 performance.
Poundstone is a humorist, author, and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, Poundstone hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.
Nobody is a comedy field guide to life complete with taste tests, cats of the weeks, and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia (say that 3 times fast).
Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, or online at www.theparamount.net.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.