Pamplin Park winter hours to begin Dec. 16

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be open only on weekend days for general admission beginning on Dec. 16 through Febr. 16.

During this time groups of 10 or more are welcome to schedule tours, educational programs or facility rentals seven days a week with the exceptions of Dec. 24th, 25th, 31st and Jan. 1, when the Park will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Civil War Store at the Park will also be open on the weekends for those seeking unique holiday gifts for that discerning or hard-to-buy-for relative. The Store offers not only a plethora of Civil War related merchandise but, jewelry, wood decorative bowls and crafts made by local artisans.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

