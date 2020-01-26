Pamplin Park staffer brings home Disney Marathon Weekend medals

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier staffer Christine Wuebker recently competed in the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which was held on Jan. 8-12.

The Marathon Weekend, in its 15th year, consists of a 5K, 10K, half and full marathons.

Over 60,000 runners participated in at least one race and many of those competed in the other events. Additionally, runners could compete in the “Goofy Race and a Half Challenge” or the “Dopey Challenge.” The Goofy Race and a Half totals 39.3 miles and includes a half and full marathon where the Dopey Challenge totals 48.6 miles and included all four races.

Just under 8,000 runners competed in the Goofy Race and around 6,500 runners competed in the Dopey Challenge, and Wuebker competed in all four races and qualified for both challenges.

The race courses ran through all four of the Disney park’s including, Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. This year saw the added challenge of heat indexes exceeding 90 degrees making the races even more tiresome.

Wuebker has been participating in races since the third and fourth grades and says that, “I have no idea how many races I have run.” Since moving to the Richmond area in 2011, she estimates to have run in over a dozen races alone. After the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Wuebker added four more races to her tally and an additional six medals to her trophy cabinet.

Pamplin Historical Park features it’s own Breakthrough Trail 5K event on March 21, 2020 and Wuebker will be there as well. This event is sponsored by the Tri-Cities Road Runners and more information and tickets can be found on the park’s website or on www.runsignup.com.

