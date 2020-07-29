Pamplin Park speaker uncovers Private Confederacies

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Dr. James Broomall on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. as he reveals “Private Confederacies: The Emotional Worlds of Southern Men as Citizens and Soldiers” at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Dr. Broomall is the director of the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War and an associate professor of History at Sheperd University located in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Prior to joining the Shepard University staff, Broomall taught history at the University of North Florida and earned his master’s degree in history and museum studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Broomall’s passion for Civil War-era history has lead him to work in a variety of academic institutions, museums and to develop courses and programs focusing on the experiences of civilians, soldiers and slaves during the mid-Nineteenth Century. He has published and edited several works and articles. Some of his articles have appeared in Civil War History, Civil War Times and The Journal of the Civil War Era.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m.

Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

