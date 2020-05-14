Pamplin Park reopens to visitors on Friday

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be reopening for visitation on Friday, May 15.

The park’s new operating hours will be Tuesday through Sunday with public visitation from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority. Frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces will be performed daily. Staff members will wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of a physical six feet will be maintained throughout the 424-acre park and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored.

The park first began preventative efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on March 16 with enhanced sanitation and social distancing.

On March 25, the park closed to visitors and canceled 19 events, all facility rentals and all group related activities. Special events and group related activities are indefinitely postponed, until restrictions are lifted and it is safe to hold group events.

Stay informed of updates and follow the park’s virtual programming on the park’s social media platforms being Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Visitors can call (804) 861-2408 or email memberservices@pamplinpark.org with and questions.

Additional information can be found on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Virginia Department of Health websites concerning spread prevention and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

