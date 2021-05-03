Pamplin Park pairs Mother’s Day tea with Jane Austen

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a Mother’s Day Tea at 2 p.m. on May 8.

This Mother’s Day enjoy great tea and gourmet treats shared with your special mom as you explore the world of Jane Austen and her stories. Austen focused on mothers and their children in her works; Pride & Prejudice, Sense & Sensibility, Northanger Abbey, and Mansfield Park. Discussions will include comparisons between Austen’s own mother and siblings and how they contrast with real life or fiction.

Take this opportunity to celebrate mom on this special day and remember what Jane Austen wrote in Northanger Abbey, “A mother would have always been present. A mother would have been a constant friend; her influence would have been above all other.”

The Mother’s Day Tea is held in-person and will only be offered one afternoon, May 8 from 2-3:30 p.m. and space is limited. Due to the popularity of this program, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by May 5th.

The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg.

The cost is $30 per person which also includes a general admission to the Park for the day. Call (804) 861-2408 to reserve your experience and purchase tickets online by visiting www.pamplinpark.org.

Those seeking to further distance, can alternatively join in a virtual version of the Mother’s Day Tea at 10:00 am on May 8, 2021. These tickets are also available online for $15 per person at www.pamplinpark.org under the special events tab.

