Pamplin Park named in VAM’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program

Published Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier has been named an Honoree in the Virginia Association of Museums’ Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program.

The Park’s “Album Quilt Created by Ladies of Dinwiddie” from 1850 has been selected as a finalist in this annual online conservation contest, for funding to preserve artifacts, for future generations.

After a professional review by the selection committee of partner organizations – Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association, and Virginia Department of Historic Resources – ten unique artifacts were selected as this year’s Honorees.

After a competitive review of thirty applications from museums across Virginia, the review panel of conservators and exhibition and collections care experts from the Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association, and Virginia Department of Historic Resources have selected the 2020 Honorees of the Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program based on the importance and conservation needs of the artifacts.

The public is invited to vote online for their favorite “Top 10” endangered artifact in an online competition happening Jan. 11-20.

The Pamplin Historical Park’s “Album Quilt Created by Ladies of Dinwiddie” is not only beautiful; it is also an important historical artifact. Unlike many artifacts, we know exactly when it was created (Feb. 12, 1850) and exactly who made it. Each of the 30 women who collaborated on it, signed the blocks they contributed. All but 4 of these women appear in the 1850 Federal Census of Dinwiddie County & the City of Petersburg. This quilt not only gives us a glimpse into the life of a single individual, but an entire community of women.

At a time where we are increasingly isolated and yearning for community, this quilt is a beautiful testament of the tightly knit bond of a group of women 170 years ago. The quilt represents the spirit of community among women throughout America’s history.

Online public voting runs from Jan. 11-20, when the public will be able to vote daily for their favorite museum and artifact. The item receiving the most votes will receive an award of $1,000 toward the artifacts’ conservation. Additional awards of $250 will be awarded by the panel to the remaining museums.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 11 the public is encouraged to visit www.vamuseums.org/2020-top-10-endangered-artifacts-honorees to learn more about the program and vote daily, for their endangered artifact.

“In this ninth year of the Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts, VAM highlights underrepresented communities and the often untold stories found among museum collections in this specially themed year of Conserving Diversity. After a professional review by the selection committee of partner organizations – Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association, and Virginia Department of Historic Resources – ten unique artifacts were selected as this year’s Honorees.” – Virginia Association of Museums

Related

Comments