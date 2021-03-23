Pamplin Park hosting Breakthrough Battle Anniversary Tour event on April 2

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a 156th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary Tour which retells the battle that ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg on April 2 starting at 10 a.m.

Park historians will lead a tour through the Breakthrough Battle of April 2nd, 1865 while bringing the conflict and personalities alive for this special experience on the actual battlefield. The tour will begin at the Jones Farm parking area located at 6503 Church Road, Petersburg 23803.

Attendees will follow the route of the Union Army of the Potomac’s VI Corps assault to the Confederate earthworks defended by Brig. Gen. James Lane’s North Carolina Confederates.

This program begins at 9 a.m. and is included with regular paid Park admission but, tour reservations and advance payment are required. This tour will last approximately two hours and will require roughly 1.5 miles of walking over occasionally uneven terrain.

The tour is limited to 45 attendees, so registration and prepayment is required. Please call (804) 861-2408 to make your reservation and payment.

For more information email Tim Talbott, Director of Education, Interpretation, Visitors Services & Collections at ttalbott@pamplinpark.org.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

