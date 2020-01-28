Pamplin Park explores African Americans at Appomattox

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier celebrates Black History Month with Chris Bingham on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. as he speaks on “The United States Colored Troops at Appomattox” at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Chris Bingham is a ranger with the U.S. National Park Service at Appomattox Court House National Park who has researched the U.S.C.T. regiments and individuals at Appomattox for several years. Bingham has broadened the understanding of where the soldiers came from and their ancestral ties.

Bingham’s work as a historical interpreter for many years contributed to his interest of researching the past of individuals from the Civil War. He describes in his own words the value of this research, “We really try to figure out what that particular person was doing at that time and what can they tell you about it — what their personal experience was and take it from there.”

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

