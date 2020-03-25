Pamplin Park announces COVID-19 closure
Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be closed the the public through April 30.
All special events during this period are either postponed or canceled and can be viewed at pamplinpark.org/events.
Park staff will continue to closely monitor news and guidance provided by federal and state agencies concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes accordingly.
