Pamplin Historical Park hosts Valentine Tea & Divine Program

Pamplin Historical Park’s annual Valentine Tea features ladies and gentlemen in period dress sharing proper 19th century society etiquette while serving gourmet tea and tasty treats. Guests will also learn about the art of divining or fortune-telling which assisted Victorians in selecting a suitable spouse.

The Victorians were creative in divining what their true loves would look like, what their names would start with, and other defining features. Victorian men and women attempted to divine their future spouses in all sorts of ways: pouring melted lead into cold water to figure out her future husband’s profession from the shapes made, dipping hands into various bowls of water blindfolded to determine whether they will marry a bachelor, widower, or remain single, roasting nuts over the fire to find out whether a couple is compatible.

This Valentine’s Day Tea we will divine our future loves and spouses. We will explore some of these fortune-telling methods to see how well they work with current couples, and allow single folks to explore their possibilities in romance.

The Valentine Tea will only be offered one afternoon, February 12 from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and space is limited. Due to the popularity of this program, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by February 9th. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. Tickets are $30.00 each for the general public which includes admission to the park. Guests can buy in-person tickets or call 804-861-2408 for ticket purchases and reservations.

Virtual tickets are also available allowing guests to join in the program while enjoying safe distancing at $15.00 per person. Guests can buy virtual tickets or call 804-861-2408 for ticket purchases and reservations.