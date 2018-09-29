Pamplin Historical Park hosts Home School Day

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a special field trip program on October 2nd for home school families and associations. Home School Tours at Pamplin Historical Park include educational programs that use fun, participatory learning techniques to teach historical lessons about life in the nineteenth century.

Each Home School Tour includes a visit to the award-winning exhibit Duty Called Me Here and two hands-on programs, Plantation Life, and A Civil War Soldier’s Life, led by Pamplin Historical Park Educators. These programs are individually designed for children from third to twelfth grade.

Duty Called Me Here brings visitors face-to-face with the experiences of the nearly three million Americans who became soldiers during the Civil War. Personal audio players enable students to follow the true story of a “soldier comrade.” In Plantation Life, students study how free and enslaved Virginia families lived 150 years ago and how that lifestyle changed during the Civil War. In A Civil War Soldier’s Life, students participate in military drills, observe weapons demonstrations, and visit the Park’s recreated Military Encampment, where they experience elements of a soldier’s life.

Tour times are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tours cost $9.50 for children grades K-12 and $11.00 for adults. Reservations and a non-refundable prepayment by credit card or check are required. For reservations, contact a Park Reservation Specialist at 804-861-2408 or email groups@pamplinpark.org.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

