Pamplin Historical Park hosts Breakthrough Car Show

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host the Breakthrough Car Show on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with the Car Club Council of Central Virginia and sponsored by Strosnider Chevrolet, Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum and the Virginia Motorsports Park.

All can experience the sights and sounds of automobiles and trucks from yesteryear to the aerodynamic super cars of today as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Car Club Council of Central Virginia. The Breakthrough Car Show is an open show with participant judging. All makes, models and years are welcome. Multiple classes represent both stock and modified vehicles which will result in a first and runner up in each class plus a “Best in Show” award.

The day of show registration is 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at $20 per vehicle and spectators are invited to park and explore the show for free. A reduced half price admission is available for the day to enter and experience the 424-acre Pamplin Historical Park’s museums and battlefield.

The first 125 registered participants will receive goody bags, dash plaques and food vendor coupons. Participants are eligible for great door prizes from sponsors as well.

Participants and the public both can join in raffles, a silent auction, music, drinks, food and more will be available from vendors. Special optional cruiser parking is only $1.00 and a car corral will be available for $10.00 per vehicle. This event is rain or shine.

The show will be held on the lawn of the historic Hart Farm at 6955 Duncan Road in Petersburg, Virginia, just 30 minutes from Richmond, and about an hour from Williamsburg or the Jamestown Settlement. The Hart Farm house was constructed in the mid 1800s in the original Gothic Revival style and today features a recreated barn. The land saw fighting in two battles including the decisive Breakthrough Battle of April 2, 1865 which resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond during the American Civil War.

All proceeds from this event benefit Pamplin Historical Park.

