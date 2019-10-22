Pamplin haunts with Voices from the Shadows

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is observing Halloween with an opportunity to visit characters from dark times of a not too distant past during “Voices from the Shadows.”

The Park is offering this annual evening event on two nights, October 25th and October 26th, 2019 at both 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The tours are offered twice nightly and pre-registration is required for each tour.

Costumed guides portraying “agents of death” will lead participants by candlelight on a spine-chilling tour through the historic park and Breakthrough Battlefield. At each stop, guests will encounter an escaped prisoner on the run, a guard on picket duty being ambushed, a surgeon performing grisly work in a field hospital and more.These and other ghouls will recount their stories and share some of the more macabre and spirit-filled folklore from the past. Tours will be accompanied by sights and sounds that heighten the senses while breaking the silence of the night.

Based on true figures, folklore and stories of the Civil War era, the naturally haunting atmosphere of Pamplin Historical Park gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience the Park and battlefield after dark. “Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.” – Edgar Allen Poe

This event is offered on Friday, October 25 and Saturday October 26 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required to ensure a spot on the tour. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. The minimum recommended age for this nighttime tour is six years old. Flashlights are recommended for all tour participants. Call 804-861-2408 for reservations and directions or reserve your experience on www.eventbrite.com.

