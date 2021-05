Palmyra man injured in May 3 motorcycle accident passes away

Peyton Michael Murray, who was injured in a May 3 motorcycle accident on Milton Road in Albemarle County, died from injuries sustained in the crash on May 10 at UVA Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the second traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.

