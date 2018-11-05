Palmyra man dead in small plane crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police Trooper S.A. Gaultney is investigating the fatal aircraft crash in Louisa County. State police were notified of the incident at 3:05 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 4).

An experimental aircraft had taken off from the Louisa County Airport when it crashed a short time later in a clearing on private property in the 400 block of Chalklevel Road.

The pilot, Timothy M. Henson, 70, of Palmyra, Va., was the aircraft’s only occupant and did not survive the crash. He died at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB were notified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The attached photo is the property of the Virginia State Police, which grants permission for its publication/broadcast.

