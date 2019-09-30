Palmyra man dead in motorcycle crash in Rockbridge County

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 2:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Paxton is investigating a motorcycle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Tye River Turnpike, one tenth of a mile west of Narrow Passage Lane in Rockbridge County.

A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Tye River Turnpike, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Suzuki was identified as Jack Arthur Pincombe, 20, of Palmyra, Va. Mr. Pincombe was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.