Palmyra man dead in motorcycle crash in Rockbridge County
Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Paxton is investigating a motorcycle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Tye River Turnpike, one tenth of a mile west of Narrow Passage Lane in Rockbridge County.
A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Tye River Turnpike, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the Suzuki was identified as Jack Arthur Pincombe, 20, of Palmyra, Va. Mr. Pincombe was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.