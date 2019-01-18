Palmyra man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

A Palmyra man faces multiple charges resulting from an investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force and the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Wayne Farish, 37, was arrested Jan. 16 on one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug (cocaine), one felony count of possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana – 4th offense, and three felony counts of child endangerment.

The JADE Task Force and Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Farish’s residence in the 400 block of Stage Coach Hills Road in Palmyra. Investigators seized from Farish’s vehicle and inside the residence, approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,200; 168 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $3360; and approximately 2 grams of powder cocaine valued at $200.

Farish is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail. This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.

