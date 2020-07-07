Pair plead guilty to conspiring to transport $97,000 in stolen cash

Published Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020, 6:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A pair of New York men stopped for speeding by a Wythe County sheriff’s deputy who later discovered more than $97,000 in stolen cash in the vehicle pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

Zeidan Hamad Saado, 20, and Ali Salim Mberwa, 21, both of Buffalo, each pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to transport in interstate commerce money with a value of $5,000 or more, knowing it had been stolen.

At sentencing, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and or a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, on Jan. 28, at approximately 3 a.m., a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Toyota Prius driven by Saado for going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. At the time, Mberwa was a passenger in the car and a minor passenger, “D.P.” was also present.

The deputy smelled marijuana and observed marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle. In addition, the deputy determined the vehicle’s license plate was registered to a Mitsubishi rather than a Toyota Prius.

Saado told the deputy there was more marijuana in the car. When the deputy opened the rear door, he observed a pile of cash under the front seat. The bills were in $100 denominations and were bundled almost exclusively in “Loomis” bank bands.

Altogether, there was at least $97,340 of stolen cash in the car.

Investigators learned that D.P. had been living with D.P’s mother and D.P.’s mother’s boyfriend in Florida. D.P. knew the mother’s boyfriend had a large amount of cash stored in a safe, and asked Saado and Mberwa to travel from New York to Florida to steal the money from the safe. D.P. agreed to pay a portion of the money to Saado for driving and a portion to Mberwa for his role in the scheme.

The trio traveled from New York to Florida, went to the door of D.P.’s mother’s home and engaged her in conversation to distract her while D.P. went inside and took cash from the boyfriend’s safe. After D.P. took the money, the trio began their journey back to New York before they were stopped in Virginia.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Whit D. Pierce are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments