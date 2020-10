Pair of UVA volleyball matches at North Carolina postponed

Published Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The pair of UVA volleyball matches at North Carolina, scheduled for Friday and Sunday, have been postponed because of a lack of available players by UVA due to COVID and injury-related issues.

The matches will be re-scheduled for a later date.

The Cavaliers are currently scheduled to return to action on Friday, Oct. 16, at Virginia Tech.

Related

Comments