Painting ‘Immigration’ hung In U.S. Capitol

“Immigration,” the Congressional Art Competition winner for Virginia’s 8th District, represented by Congressman Don Beyer, has been hung in the U.S. Capitol. The painting, by Yorktown High School’s Dominick Cocozza, depicts two children holding a sign which reads “Bring Our Mom Back.”

“Dominick Cocozza’s moving painting ‘Immigration’ expresses feelings which many of my constituents hold, and I hope it makes my colleagues think as they pass it in the Capitol,” said Beyer. “Immigrants deserve to be treated with compassion and respect, and that’s a message everyone working in this building should support. I thank Dominick for submitting this painting, and congratulate him and the other young artists who competed in the Congressional Art Competition on their excellent work.”

Cocozza’s painting was chosen by a panel of seven local judges from our district, all members of the National Art Education Association, out of 37 submissions from high school students from across the district. The Congressional Art Competition features the artwork of high school artists from across the country, one per Congressional district.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google