page county two luray residents lose lives in five vehicle crash
Local

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662.

A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.

The driver of the Honda, Tina B. Wofford, 43, of Howell, N.J., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford E-350, a 61-year-old male of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2004 Ford F-150, Larry A. Forbus, 64, of Luray, died at the crash scene due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the 2004 Ford F-150, Connie E. Clark, 61, of Luray, died at the crash scene due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

Wofford was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

