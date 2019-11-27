Page County: Schedule for replacement of Route 211 bridge set

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has awarded an $11.3 million contract to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. of Charlottesville to replace the Route 211 westbound bridge over the South Fork Shenandoah River in Page County.

The 1947 structure, sometimes referred to as the White House Bridge, is about four miles west of the town of Luray.

Construction is expected to start in early 2020. During the early stages of the project, contractors will build crossover lanes in the Route 211 median to allow both directions of traffic to use the eastbound bridge. A barrier will separate eastbound and westbound traffic, which will have a reduced speed limit of 45 miles an hour. The crossover will be removed once the new westbound bridge is complete and re-opened to traffic.

The new Route 211 westbound bridge will have two 12-foot travel lanes as well as a 10-foot right shoulder and a 6-foot left shoulder. The new westbound bridge will be about 200 feet shorter than the existing bridge to match the embankment length of the adjacent eastbound span. The new bridge will be 625 feet long and will be built in the same location as the current bridge.

The boat ramp under the current bridge will be temporarily relocated to the west side of the river, and will serve as the only access point at this location. Continuing downstream within the limits of the bridge construction will be prohibited.

Motorists are reminded that Virginia law now prohibits any person from holding a handheld personal communications device in their hand while driving a motor vehicle in a highway work zone. A violation is punishable by a mandatory fine of $250.

The Route 211 bridge replacement project has a contract completion date of July 22, 2022. All work is weather permitting.

