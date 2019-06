Page County: Route 658 closed June 3-6 for railroad crossing work

A portion of Route 658 (Kimball Road) in Page County is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 3, through 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. This closure is for railroad crossing maintenance between Route 657 (Lyn-Mar Road) and Route 611 (Kimball Road) just north of Luray. All work is weather permitting.

Route 658 motorists will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone. Signs will direct through traffic on the following detours:

Eastbound drivers will turn right on Route 657 (Lyn-Mar Road), left on Route 656 (Whispering Hill Road), left on Route 211 (Lee Highway), and then left on Route 611 (Kimball Road) to return to Route 658.

Westbound drivers will turn left on Route 611 (Kimball Road), right on Route 211 (Lee Highway), right on Route 656 (Whispering Hill Road), and then right onto Route 657 (Lyn-Mar Road) to return to Route 658.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

