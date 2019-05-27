Page County: Route 622 closed May 28-31 for railroad crossing work

Part of Route 622 (Judy Lane) in Page County is scheduled to be closed from Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, for railroad crossing maintenance.

This is a 24/7 closure between Route 768 (Donovan Drive) and Route 638 (Honeyville Avenue) near the town of Stanley. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone. Signs will direct through traffic on the following detours:

Westbound drivers will turn left on Route 768, continue straight onto Route 723 (Eldon Yates Drive) and then turn right onto Route 638 to return to Route 622.

Eastbound drivers will turn right onto Route 638, left onto Route 723 and then continue straight onto Route 768 to return to Route 622.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

