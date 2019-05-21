Page County: Public welcome to attend bridge dedication

A bridge dedication ceremony will take place on the Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Memorial Highway) Compton Creek Bridge on Wednesday, May 22 at 1 p.m.

The Page County Board of Supervisors with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will host a bridge dedication event for the renaming of Compton Creek bridge for United States Marine Corps Sergeant Richard T. Brumback, who was killed in action during World War II. The Commonwealth Transportation Board passed a resolution in September 2018 naming the bridge the United States Marine Corps Sergeant Richard T. Brumback Memorial Bridge.

Event participants include: Morgan Phenix, Page County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Page County Board of Supervisors Mark Stroupe (District 3 representative), Teresa Brumback, niece of Sgt. Richard T. Brumback, and The Honorable Todd Gilbert, House of Representatives, Virginia General Assembly. Presentation of Colors will be provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Comer-Jones Post 621 of Luray, Virginia.

Attendees will travel to Compton Creek Bridge on Route 340 and access the event site at Route 662 (Compton Hollow Road). VDOT staff will be on site to assist with parking. Guests will assemble on knoll behind Route 340 guardrail and next to the historic Compton Church.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google